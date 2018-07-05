A top Kilkenny nursing home has received planning for a major extension

One of the country’s best regarded nursing and retirement homes is about to get bigger.

Chris and Anne Fleck-Byrne have received planning permission from Kilkenny County Council for a two-storey, 37 bedroom extension to Drakelands Nursing Home on the city’s Kilmanagh road.

A 864 sq metre floor extension is planned for the northern side of the existing nursing home.

The Fleck-Byrnes are also constructing a two-storey, 33 bedroom, 1,362 square metre floor area extension to the South-Western side of the existing nursing home.

The plan includes a two-storey, 46 square metre floor area extension to the laundry section of the award winning facility.

They have also received planning for a 36 square metre, detached single storey storage building on the South-Eastern portion of the site.

A single storey, 44 square metre extension to the existing plantroom on the north western portion of the site is also being built. The bedroom extensions include associated bathrooms, sitting rooms and dining rooms and lifts.