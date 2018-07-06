'Hello, Minister Harris?' Five months on, Kilkenny has no response from Health Minister

Five months on after they first agreed to write to him, local councillors have been told there is still no 'satisfactory' response from Minister for Health Simon Harris with regard to arranging a meeting on cardiac care in the south-east.

The members of the Piltown Municipal District agreed at their February monthly meeting to write to Minister Harris seeking for him to meet with the region’s elected representatives on the issue.

Two months ago, in early May, councillors expressed frustration with the lack of a response from the Minister over their proposal. They asked senior executive officer Brian Tyrrell to keep up his efforts to arrange this.

On Wednesday, at their July meeting, Cllr Tomás Breathnach (Lab) asked if they had heard anything since.

"Nothing," replied Mr Tyrrell.

"I was on to them three times in the intervening month both by telephone and email, and I haven't had what I would call a 'satisfactory' response."

Cllr Pat Dunphy (FG) said it was 'not good enough'. Cllr Breathnach asked that Mr Tyrrell make contact again to formally express 'huge disappointment' that the members were not getting a response.

READ MORE: KILKENNY COUNCILLORS' FRUSTRATION OVER MINISTER'S SILENCE