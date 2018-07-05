Five Kilkenny public water schemes at risk

Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council are continuing to monitoring all water supplies across the county on a daily basis while this unprecedented dry spell continues. Night time restrictions have been imposed on the Bennettsbridge public water supply from 10pm until 6am. This restriction will be reviewed on a daily basis and both Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council will continue to monitor the schemes carefully.

The Clogh and Castlecomer, Inistioge, Piltown Fiddown and Kilkenny City water supplies are classified as at-risk and customers supplied from these schemes are asked to be especially mindful of their water consumption at this critical time. The public across the whole county are urged to continue conserving water in every possible way to ensure a continuous supply for all.