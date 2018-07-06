Hollywood A List star - Alicia Silverstone in Kilkenny last week

Star of Clueless in Cleere's pub

Sean Keane

Sean Keane

Alicia in Cleere's Kilkenny

Alicia Silverstone in Cleere's pub, Kilkenny with Kilkenny entrepreneur, Brendan Morrissey

Hollywood star, Alicia Silverstone was in Kilkenny city last week.

The lead actress in features like Clueless (1995), Excess Baggage (1997) and Batman and Robin (1997)was in Cleere's pub, parliament Street, Kilkenny on a vacation where she enjoyed some of johnny and Paul's home made grub.