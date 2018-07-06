Hollywood A List star - Alicia Silverstone in Kilkenny last week
Star of Clueless in Cleere's pub
Alicia Silverstone in Cleere's pub, Kilkenny with Kilkenny entrepreneur, Brendan Morrissey
Hollywood star, Alicia Silverstone was in Kilkenny city last week.
The lead actress in features like Clueless (1995), Excess Baggage (1997) and Batman and Robin (1997)was in Cleere's pub, parliament Street, Kilkenny on a vacation where she enjoyed some of johnny and Paul's home made grub.
