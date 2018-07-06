Hosepipe ban in effect in Kilkenny from today

Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council say they are continuing to monitor all water supplies across the county on a daily basis, while the unprecedented dry spell continues.

Night time restrictions will be imposed on the Bennettsbridge public water supply each evening from 10pm until 6am tonight, (Friday), Saturday, and Sunday. The situation will be reviewed again on Monday.

The restrictions are working, and as a result reservoir levels are recovering overnight. This allows Irish Water to supply the vast majority of customers during the day. The areas affected by the Bennettsbridge scheme are: Bennettsbridge, Kells, Dunamaggin, Danesfort, Stoneyford, Ballyhale, Knocktopher and surrounding areas.

Irish Water is urging everyone across the county to continue to conserve water, particularly those on the Bennettsbridge scheme, across the city, Inistioge, Piltown, Fiddown, Clogh, Castlecomer, Moneenroe and surrounding areas.

As drought continues across the country and a necessary hosepipe ban is in place nationwide, making small changes will make a big difference to saving water. Taking shorter showers will lower your water footprint and help protect your local supply. See https://t.co/BWj7NTeK1N pic.twitter.com/sohOFdZ4xt — Irish Water (@IrishWater) July 6, 2018

The conservation order has been issued due to the continued drought conditions and to help protect water supplies now and over the coming months. Met Éireann has advised that there has been little or no rain over the last 30 days and predictions show no significant rainfall is likely for at least a further week, meaning deepening drought conditions.

Irish Water says its top priority during the current dry period is to protect the water supply for use in homes and businesses in the coming weeks and months. As demand continues to outstrip supply and the warm weather looks set to continue, Irish Water has taken the extra step to use the legal options open to us. Section 56 (16) of the Water Services Act 2007 allows for an effective ‘hosepipe ban’.

READ MORE: FIVE KILKENNY WATER SUPPLIES AT RISK

The Water Conservation Order (hosepipe ban) will be in place until midnight on Tuesday, 31 July for domestic users and for non-commercial use by commercial bodies. Irish Water will keep the situation under review and may have to extend the period of time the order is in place.

The prohibited uses are as follows:

Use of water drawn through a hosepipe or similar apparatus for the purpose:

watering a garden

cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a domestic hosepipe

cleaning a private leisure boat

filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool (except when using hand held containers filled directly from a tap)

filling or maintaining a domestic pond (excluding fish ponds)

filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain (with the exception of such use for commercial purposes)

filling or replenishing an artificial pond, lake or similar application.

This prohibition will apply from 8am on Friday, 6 July 2018 until midnight 31 July 2018.

The Irish Water Conservation Order (hosepipe ban) does not apply to private wells or private group water schemes. Working with the National Federation of Group Water Schemes we urge all water users to conserve water during this drought period and over the coming months to protect all water supplies.

“Imposing a national Water Conservation Order (hosepipe ban) reflects the serious need for water conservation now and over the coming months," said Irish Water’s Corporate Affairs Manager Kate Gannon.

"It is essential that our water supply resources are conserved to help avoid further restrictions and outages over the coming weeks and months.

“We are really grateful for the measures that people have taken to conserve water so far and we hope that placing a Water Conservation Order (hosepipe ban) will make people more mindful of their responsibilities and the impact their water usage is having on their neighbours and communities.

It has been confirmed that a National Water Conservation Order will be in place from 8am on 6 July until midnight on 31 July 2018 for all domestic public water supplies and commercial premises for non-commercial activities. Find out more at https://t.co/BCQhlDOmSN #ConserveWater — Irish Water (@IrishWater) July 4, 2018

“Irish Water is mindful of the impact that a Water Conservation Order might have on businesses and the tourist industry and for that reason the prohibition is mainly limited to domestic users but does include commercial premises for non-commercial activities e.g. watering gardens attached to a business premises.

“The utility continues to be in touch with large commercial users who have committed to conserving water and we are very grateful to them for their efforts. We are also appealing to them to limit all non-essential water use and to avoid using hosepipes or power washers where possible, particularly if it is for cosmetic reasons.”