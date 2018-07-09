Junior Achievement reflects on successful year in Kilkenny schools

Junior Achievement Ireland has said it was delighted to continue its very successful partnership with Vhi Kilkenny in the 2017/2018 school year.

In total, there were 12 programme volunteers from Vhi Kilkenny who volunteered to teach a Junior Achievement programme reaching 307 students in four local primary schools. The schools who participated were Presentation Primary School, St John’s Junior School, St John’s Senior School and St Patricks De La Salle BNS.

Various programmes were brought to the students by the volunteers. Like all Junior Achievement programmes, the modules were interactive and the students engaged in teamwork and learning enabling them to develop practical life skills and an appreciation of the importance of education.

The Vhi volunteers who participated in the programme were: Louise Crowe, Catherine Byrne, Fiona Murphy, Laura Hennessy, Lisa Harker, Caroline Dempsey, Sean Scully, Ellen Murphy, Niamh Murphy, Karen Fraser, Karen Butler and Claire Barcoe.

Commenting on her experience of the Programme, Laura McCarthy, a teacher from the Presentation Primary School, where Laura Hennessey from Vhi volunteered, said:

“I found the Junior Achievement programme very good this year, Laura was absolutely great with the children and they loved learning about the city. All the wonderful resources went down a treat too. I am really looking forward to having Junior Achievement in my class again in the future.”

Meaningful

Denise Power, Area Manager, Junior Achievement Ireland South East Office, said with the support of partners like Vhi, they had been able to connect students with the world outside their classrooms in a way both meaningful and educational.

“Helping students to connect what they do in school with the world around them to ensure they see the relevance of their studies in their everyday lives is a very important aspect of their development and one in which we are delighted that Vhi has invested its resources and expertise,” she said.

READ MORE HERE.