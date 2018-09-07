Here are the road closures in Kilkenny City for Rás na mBan tomorrow and Sunday

A number of road closures will come into effect in Kilkenny City this weekend as the Rás na mBan arrives.

To facilitate Stage 5 (Kilkenny Criterium) of the Ras na mBan cycle race, the following roads in Kilkenny City will be closed to traffic from 5.30pm-8.30pm: Castle Road, Nuncio Road, Waterford Road (inbound from roundabout at Nuncio Road), Patrick Street, Rose Inn Street and High Street (from The Parade to Friary Street).

No local access during race time.

Sunday, September 9

To facilitate Stage 6 of the Ras na mBan cycle race, the following roads in Kilkenny City will be closed to traffic from 11am to 3pm:

The Parade and Castle Road (from its junction with Rose Inn St, to its junction with Nuncio Road).

There will also be some traffic restrictions on the following roads from 1pm - 2pm, Dublin Road, Johns Street Upper, Johns Street Lower, Johns Bridge, Rose Inn Street.

The public are invited come out and enjoy the spectacle that is Ras na mBan, now in its third year in Kilkenny.