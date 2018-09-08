Update: One juvenile in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station in connection with 'organised fight'

One juvenile is currently being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station where he is being questioned in connection with an 'organised fight' in the city centre on Thursday.

A youth received medical attention following the incident at the handball alley on Michael Street.

A juvenile, who is in currently in garda custody, is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal to parents to talk to their teenage children about avoiding involvement in such incidents.

Further arrests are being contemplated.

