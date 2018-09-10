Civic reception for Kilkenny senior camogie team this evening

Kilkenny camogie fans have been urged to come out and show their support for the county senior camogie team when they return to the Marble City this evening (Monday).

Kilkenny County Council will host a Civic Reception for the senior camogie panel and management from 6.45pm at the Courthouse on Parliament Street.

The Cats were narrowly beaten in Sunday's All-Ireland final at Croke Park, going down to Cork by a single point (0-14 to 0-13).

Supporters can get ready to cheer the team home by gathering at the junction of Parliament Street, High Street and Bateman Quay from 5.30pm, when there will be music and entertainment.

Local traffic restrictions will be in place during the homecoming, with motorists asked to follow the directions of Kilkenny Gardaí and stewards. The Kilkenny players and team officials will arrive directly to the Courthouse at 6.45pm.