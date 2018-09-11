Kilkenny family start petition for life-saving cancer drugs

A Kilkenny family whose daughter is fighting cancer is appealing for people to sign a petition to make life saving drugs available to all patients.

Alice Taylor is 25 and from Ballycallan. She is battling stage 3B cervical cancer.

Her family are trying to raise €150,000 so Alice can avail of life saving drugs that have made a difference to others with the same form of cancer.

Vicky Phelan, who helped uncover the Cervical Check scandal said in support of the petition: “As the woman who fought tooth and nail to get access to this drug myself which has made it possible for women affected by the Cervical Check scandal to also have access, I strongly believe that immunotherapy drugs should be made available as a treatment option to ALL those with terminal cancer whose options have been exhausted.”

Sign the petition on Change.org ‘Save Alice.’

This coming Sunday, September 16, a 5k ‘Walk for Alice’ will be held in Kilkenny.

Organised by a group of her former school friends, the walk will raise money to contribute towards the life saving immunotherapy treatment Alice needs. Click here to see how you can take part or support the campaign.