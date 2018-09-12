Giving Light and Hope walk to take place in Kilkenny City

A poignant evening of remembrance will take place later this month when the Thukolo Gospel Choir and the High Hopes Choir perform in the annual Giving Light and Hope Walk.

The walk, will take place on September 22 and starts at McDonagh Junction at 6.30pm. It is suitable for all ages and abilities and is approximately 2 kilmetres in distance.

Teac Tom, which is based on Ormonde Road, continues to provide a vital support service to individuals and families that have lost a loved one to suicide and most importantly to support anyone that is just not feeling okay.

Founder of the Thomas Hayes Trust, which runs Teac Tom, Angela Hayes is appealing to people to support their fundraising initiative.

“It is an opportunity for the community to come together and show their support to each other.

“We provide a professional and confidential service to children and adults aged five and upwards,” she said.

Registration can be made online, or call into Teac Tom and also from 5.30pm in the MacDonagh Shopping Centre. Sponsorship cards are also available if anyone wants to raise extra funds for Teac Tom.

There are many services available at Teac Tom, including a drop in service for anyone experiencing anxiety, self harm, suicidal ideation, grief and are also trained volunteers and support workers available to get advice on how to access other services.

280 people have accessed the services at Teac Tom so far this year which has exceeded the numbers that were supported the previous year. There is also a range of supports called S.A.F.E. Sibling Aftercare and family engagement services available.

The charity’s mascot bear will be there on the night to give out hugs and remembrance balloons to be tied to the railings of Kilkenny which will be lit up in orange to mark the event.

People from all walks of life can take part in this year’s event. If any club would like to register their interest and to wear their club colours it would be very visual to see the support from each of the clubs.For more see www.thethomashayestrust

.com