Works on Patrick Street in Kilkenny to get under way again in first week of October

Works on Patrick Street in Kilkenny City will get under way again the first week of October.

It will involve the final phase of water works before a resurfacing project to refurbish the street. The initial work began in April, but it overran, and was then suspended in June to alleviate disruption during the busy tourist season.

At Friday's meeting of Kilkenny City Municipal District, director of services Tim Butler told members the contractor would now be going back on the first week of October for a period of around three weeks. The phase of connections will not include a full road closure, and will instead be traffic management and a stop-go system.

Then, in week four of October, resurfacing works will commence on the Pembroke Hotel side, while in the first week of November the other side will be done.

Mr Butler said there would be extensive consultation with businesses on the street.

The purpose of the scheme is to upgrade the water mains network in the city with almost 500 metres of old and damaged cast iron water mains replaced. However, a number of local business owners said their trade was being badly affected and criticised the level of consultation with them.