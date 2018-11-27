One of the greatest plays of the 20th century starts in Watergate Kilkenny tonight

Watergate Theatre and Barnstorm Theatre Company have teamed up again to produce yet another fantastic Curriculum Play Live.

‘All My Sons’ by Arthur Miller is one of the best loved US classics from the twentieth century.

Showcasing Arthur Miller’s brilliance in exploring human nature and the psychology of family, it tells a story which reflects society and how people driven by a lust for money can stoop to any extent to acquire wealth – urgently topical in 2018!

All My Sons is amongst Miller’s best known plays alongside ‘A View from the Bridge’, ‘The Crucible’ and Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘Death of a Salesman’.

Transport yourself back to America, 1947 into the life of Joe Keller, played by Brendan Corcoran and Kate Keller played by Mags Whiteley, where, despite hard choices and even harder knocks Joe and Kate Keller are a success story.

They have built a home, raised two sons and established a thriving business.

But nothing lasts forever and their contented lives, already shadowed by the loss of their youngest boy to war, are about to shatter.

With a return of a figure from the past, long buried truths are forced to the surface and the price of their American dream is laid bare.

Cast

Brendan Corcoran who plays the role of Joe Keller, was introduced to theatre in 1964 when he joined Kilkenny Youth Theatre (1964 –1971).

He then joined the adult scene when he became a member of The New Theatre Group at the age of 18.

From 1973 to 1993 he appeared in 30 productions as an actor and directed ‘Johnny Belinda’ in 1984 and Neil Simons ‘Come Blow your Horn’ in 1987.

He was instrumental in the formation of ‘Gaslight Theatre Company’ in the early nineties and was a cast member of four All Ireland winning productions, winning Best Actor in the All Ireland finals in the Moat Club in Naas in 1979.

Since the formation of Watergate Productions he has appeared in 35 in-house productions including ‘Sive’, ‘The Field’, ‘Da’, ‘Arsenic and Old lace’, ‘The Beauty Queen of Leenane’, ‘Scrooge the Musical’, and ‘Twelve Angry Men’.

He directed ‘Death of a Salesman’ in 2000. His most recent productions include ‘The Kings of the Kilburn Highroad’ in 2017 and ‘On Golden Pond’ in 2018.

Brendan has collaborated with Phillip Hardy with ‘Dancing at Lughnasa’ in 1994 and in 2016 with ‘Translations’ .

‘All My Sons’ runs from November 28 to December 1 inclusive with 11am shows on November 29 and 30 at 11am. Tickets at the Watergate on 056-7761674 or book online.