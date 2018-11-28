Early morning greyhound racing to begin in Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium next week

Early risers in Kilkenny will now be able to enjoy morning greyhound racing with new fixtures announced by the Irish Greyhound Board. The meetings, beginning at 8.18am, will be held in Kilkenny on Wednesday mornings, beginning in December.

The same deal also sees racing begin on Thursday mornings in Kilcohan Park Greyhound Stadium in Waterford, beginning in January 2019. The new fixture will be available to UK and Irish betting shops, as well as online operators, as part of SIS’s exclusive streaming portfolio. SIS already own exclusive rights to broadcast several fixtures in Ireland, with current offerings from Limerick, Cork, Tralee, Mullingar and Youghal.

Director of Tote Wagering and IT with the Irish Greyhound Board, Joe Lewins, commented: “Irish Greyhound Racing is now broadcast to in excess of 4,000 betting shops in the UK. This gives the IGB, and the Irish greyhound industry as a whole, further opportunity to showcase our racing product to the SIS audience and to build on the success of the meetings currently being broadcast throughout Ireland and the UK. The IGB welcomes the extension of the SIS programme in both Kilkenny and Waterford. We will continue to promote the product so that Irish greyhound racing can benefit from those exposures and revenues.”

SIS’ greyhound offering currently includes 30,000 races a year, making it the most comprehensive in the market.