Kilkenny gardaí on the hunt for occupants of car involved in theft

The quick actions of a local farmer managed to disrupt a criminal gang who were stealing goods from his property.

At approximately 8.30pm on Saturday evening a car and trailer drove into a farmyard at Castleinch. The owner of the yard saw the lights and managed to disrupt the culprits who immediately fled the scene.

The owner of the property contacted the gardaí who arrived at the scene to discover a car and trailer abandoned in the yard. The trailer was loaded with bales of hay which had been stolen. A quantity of stolen diesel was also located.

Gardaí immediately carried out a search of the area but did not locate the suspects. The vehicle and trailer were seized and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile gardaí are warning people to be extra vigilant.

“The darkness offers cover for criminals so we are asking people to leave lights on in their property if they are going out.

“Also it is important that you park in secure, well lit areas and make sure to always lock your car and finally make sure you secure all your doors and windows and use your alarm,” said Crime Prevention officer, Sgt Peter McConnon.

“If you are going away for Christmas make your home look occupied, leave a light on and get a trusted neighbour to check on your property,” he added.