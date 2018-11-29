Kilkenny 9-year-old to star in Late Late Toy Show on Friday night
LEGO master Cormac on tv Friday night
Cormac Foxe with his completed LEGO kit of the 6,000 piece Taj Mahal
A 9-year-old Dunnamaggin boy is to star in the Late Late Show's toy Show on Friday night. An expert LEGO master, Cormac Foxe was sent a 6,000 piece box kit of the Taj Mahal, suitable for the 16 + age group by the show's producers. He completed it within 12 hours!
His TV debut was a result of a small video clip of he sent to the Late Late Show showing off his Lego making skills.
Following this he was invited up to RTE. He has also completed a Harry Potter train set and Hogwarts model building for the show.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on