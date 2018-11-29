Kilkenny 9-year-old to star in Late Late Toy Show on Friday night

A 9-year-old Dunnamaggin boy is to star in the Late Late Show's toy Show on Friday night. An expert LEGO master, Cormac Foxe was sent a 6,000 piece box kit of the Taj Mahal, suitable for the 16 + age group by the show's producers. He completed it within 12 hours!

His TV debut was a result of a small video clip of he sent to the Late Late Show showing off his Lego making skills.

Following this he was invited up to RTE. He has also completed a Harry Potter train set and Hogwarts model building for the show.