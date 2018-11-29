Jury will go into fourth day of deliberations at Freshford murder trial

A jury in the trial of a 32-year-old accused of murdering his partner but who says she fell down the stairs will return for a fourth day of deliberations tomorrow (Friday).

Renars Veigulis of Old Bridge Street in Freshford, Co Kilkenny has pleaded not guilty to murdering Rita Apine (29) at their home on or about May 14, 2017.

The jury has spent nine hours and 48 minutes considering their verdict and will return to the Central Criminal Court tomorrow.

Ms Justice Tara Burns is presiding.



