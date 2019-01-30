Orlando to bloom in Watergate Theatre Kilkenny!

From the award-winning creators of Jane Eyre: An Autobiography; The Time Machine; Dalloway, The Unremarkable Death of Marilyn Monroe, I, Elizabeth and Austen’s Women comes Orlando.

Who is she? Who is he? Who are we?

Find out at the Watergate Theatre on Thursday, February 21 at 8pm.

This is a once-off, the life-affirming, comedic tale of an immortal poet, whose gender cannot be pinned down, whose spirit cannot be caged, and whose irreverent, romantic adventures across British history – from the 1500s to the present day – provide a magic-realist exploration of human identity; personal, sexual and sense of nationalism.

The Watergate is the place to be on Thursday, February 21 .

Dyad Productions’ performer Rebecca Vaughan and writer/director Elton Townend Jones explore what it means to find your place in the world while remaining utterly true to who you are.

Based on the satirical 1928 novel by Virginia Woolf this is rivetting.

The work is a fantastic historical biography spanning almost 400 years in the lifetime of its protagonist.

The novel was conceived as a "writer's holiday" from more structured and demanding novels. Woolf allowed neither time nor gender to constrain her writing. The protagonist, Orlando, ages only 36 years and changes gender from man to woman and............. pseudo-biography satirizes more traditional Victorian biographies that emphasize facts and truth in their subjects' lives. Although Orlando may have been intended to be a satire or a holiday, it touches on important issues of gender, self-knowledge, and truth with Virginia Woolf's signature poetic style.