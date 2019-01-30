It's free: February is sign-up month across Kilkenny Library Service

February is sign-up month across Kilkenny Library Service to encourage as many people as possible to become members of their local library and experience the range of services and opportunities that modern libraries provide.

Libraries are no longer just places to borrow books or study – they are also creative and engaging community centres where people can gather, make friends, relax, join a workshop and enjoy socialising with their local community. Kilkenny Library Service has seen an increase in its visitor numbers, with an increase in membership of more than 15% in 2018.

“Free library membership is allowing more and more people to access our services, and the recent removal of fines on overdue books has made it easier than ever to become an active member of the library service," says County Librarian, Josephine Coyne.

“However many people are still unaware of the range of services and programmes we provide and we want to encourage everyone to call in to their local library, join up and see what we have to offer.”

The local public library has also become a key technology hub in the community as people use the free internet service, print from home, access free wifi and access a range of services online such as training courses, language courses, e-books and e- magazines. Libraries also run bookclubs, knitting groups, card making, and many other workshops and classes throughout the year.

Staff are always available to show people around and explain the various services we provide, show people how to use online services. They also welcome group and class tours by pre-booking with your local branch.

To join for free, just call into your local library, bring photo ID and proof of address. You can also apply online and go in person to your selected branch to pick up your card.