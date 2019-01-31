Delegation from Urlingford demand health check for the town

A delegation from the Urlingford Tidy Towns Committee made a presentation to the members of the Castlecomer Municipal District and demanded better services and supports for the town.

A spokesperson from the Tidy Towns Committee said that the North Kilkenny town has a population of 1038 and over 1500 in the parish area.

“There are five new large housing estates and three bus companies in the town. the primary school has over 250 pupils - it is bursting at the seams.

“There are also two large nursing homes and two busy service stations and a supermarket. Our post office has over 100 new cases due to the closure of other post offices.

“Urlingford is the sixth town in Kilkenny. It is the hub of the local area and draws business from all over North Kilkenny.

“There is a strategic plan drawn up from 2019-2024 and the aim is to create better social interaction and community spirit.”

The delegation highlighted a number of areas that needed attention including the upgrading of lights on Togher Road to LED quality, speed ramps are needed on Togher Road, footpath works, more parking spaces and the provision of new bins.

“We feel let down by the powers that be - there is huge footfall in Urlingford and we hope to develop a tourism strategy. There are several vacant and derelict premises and we are requesting that Kilkenny County Council carry out an assessment. Also the community hall is not fit for purpose.

“We need updated signage and information boards. The litter bins are not fit for purpose and are overflowing every weekend - it is a disgrace. We also need public seating on Main Street and we need a strong garda presence to address anti-social behaviour.”

Chair of the Municipal District, Cllr Michael McCarthy thanked the delegation for ‘a full and frank account of the issues’. Cllr Mary Hilda Kavanagh commended the delegation on ‘a very positive presentation’ while Cllr Pat Millea praised them for ‘the pride that the people of Urlingford have’.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick said that ‘a health check’ would be a good opportunity.

“When you get people to engage in a positive way it is a great start. I am delighted to support it in anyway that I can. We have very positive and achievable goals set out here.

Director of Services, Mary Mulholland said that the council are currently carrying out an assessment of derelict and vacant sites.

“It is a very slow and complex process. In Kilkenny City 150 sites we looked at and only 50 were vacant,” she said.

Ms Mulholland said that in recent years bins were not replaced because of illegal dumping but told the delegation that she would look into the possibility of securing bins and public seating.

“A health check for the town would be ideal. We have carried out a number of these last years,” she added.

Senior executive officer, Michael Delahunty said that the health check involves carrying out a number of workshops in the locality.

“If we are having them this year Urlingford, Johnstown and Mullinavat must be included,” he said.