Kilkenny pub offers free coffee, cookies for striking nurses in show of support

A well-known Kilkenny pub is offering free tea and coffee, and even some hot cookies, to local nurses in a show of support for those who are on strike today.

Billy Byrne's Bar has put the offer out in solidarity with the hardworking nurses in their industrial action. Hundreds of Kilkenny-based nurses are picketing St Luke’s General Hospital and at James' Green in Kilkenny today (Wednesday) as a national strike takes effect.

James Swarbrick of 'Do Good Coffee' called with some bags of fresh roasted coffee to serve up. If social media is anything to go by, the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. The post already has over 100 shares and 500 likes.

"We were blown away by the reaction to our earlier post," said a later post on Billy Byrne's Facebook.

"The people of Kilkenny are truly behind our nurses."

Others have come out to show their support, with Ray Brophy delivering some food to the striking workers earlier in the day.

Today is the first of six days strike action by members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO).