BREAKING - Friday night greyhound racing cancelled in Kilkenny

Racing at Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium tonight (Friday) has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

Frost was once again present on the track this morning and, despite a gradual rise in temperatures, large parts of the track were still frozen as of Friday afternoon. With temperatures set to drop to below freezing in the area again tonight, the decision was made to cancel racing in the interests of greyhound welfare and the welfare of the general public.

General Manager with Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium, Tom Kinane, commented: “Our groundsman was on the track since early morning and despite his best efforts, the track just did not thaw out in time.” Racing is scheduled again in Kilkenny on Wednesday, February 6.