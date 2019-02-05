Kilkenny, Kilmanagh launch for new trad CD - Over The Road To Josie

Traditional music is thriving in Kilkenny and on St Brigid's night (February 1) a new CD titled, Over The Road To Josie was launched in Ryan's pub, Kilmanagh by a group of musical legends: Ger Healy (bodhrán); Gary Burke (tin whistle); Bernie Brennan (banjo) and Liam Ronan (accordion). The house was packed and MC was the inimitable seanchaí, Jim Maher.