Community text alert meeting for Firoda

Gardai in Castlecomer and Kilkenny will hold a Community Text Alert information evening at Firoda School Hall this Friday at 7.30pm.

The schemes have been introduced in more than 40 areas in Kilkenny city and county and have been hugely successful to date.

Gardaí from Castlecomer and Kilkenny City will be in attendance to answer any questions residents of the area may have, in setting up a text alert scheme, in the area and to give some advice on crime prevention and protecting your property.

Text alert schemes have helped both to reduce crime and prevent crime. All residents and business owners are welcome to attend this first meeting.