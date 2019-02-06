Derelict Kilkenny church to be turned into a home
Odagh Church, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny
Vincent Nolan has applied to Kilkenny County Council for a change of use for thje derelict Odagh Church, Jenkinstown from religious use to residential accommodation including restoration, renovation and adaptation of existing structures. It includes plans to extend the main church building to accommodate further associated residential accommodation to what is a Protected
Structure (RPS C299).
