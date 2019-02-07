Heritage Council invites people from Kilkenny to share views on Ireland’s heritage

The Heritage Council has announced details of a public meeting to support the Government’s public consultation on the future of Ireland’s heritage. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, 13th February at 6.30pm in the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny and will offer those living in Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Tipperary South, Waterford and Wexford, an opportunity to contribute to the Government’s new national heritage plan, Heritage Ireland 2030.

The plan will outline how the country’s natural and built heritage will be managed, valued and protected over the next decade, and its implementation will be led by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht. The public meeting will centre on three key questions, which prospective attendees are encouraged to consider in advance. These are:

What, do you think, is ‘our heritage’?

Why is heritage important to you? (What interests you most about our heritage? How do you engage with it?)

What changes could take place to better protect and promote our heritage?

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Chief Executive of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan said Ireland’s heritage spans the natural, built and cultural; and it is preserved, promoted and enjoyed by individuals and communities the length and breadth of the country. This public meeting is an opportunity for anyone who takes an active interest in our heritage to have their voices heard and to feed into a timely national conversation about what our heritage is and what we want it to be.”

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan T.D. said: “Our heritage is a priceless and irreplaceable national asset which belongs to us all. The natural and built heritage around us enriches our lives, inspires our achievements and gives life to our communities. It underpins our culture, our economy and our society.”

The Minister added: “The Heritage Council is playing a key role in engaging at a community level to facilitate this public consultation, and I would like to thank the Council for its tremendous support which will help us reach many more people across the country. I would encourage everyone to make their voice heard as part of this consultation, and help to shape our strategy for the next decade.”