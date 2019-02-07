Boy With A Suitcase going to Watergate Kilkenny

Barnstorm Theatre’s exciting new production started rehearsal on Monday. Boy With a Suitcase is an exciting new play directed by Philip Hardy that deals with migration.

It is centred around Naz, a young boy and migrant on his treacherous journey to Ireland; the characters he meets along the way and his stories, inspired by the tales of Sinbad The Sailor that help sustain him on his journey and keep him rooted to his home.

Written by the award-winning Mike Kenny, Boy with a Suitcase promises to be dynamic full of thrilling adventure.

The play has been written specifically for children aged 8-12 but is an interesting and thought-provoking piece that can be explored by all.

A resource pack, developed in association with Ann Murtagh (Teacher/Tutor at Kilkenny Education Centre), will be provided to teachers.

The pack with provide a focus for exploration of the themes that arise throughout the play.

For more information or to obtain a resource pack, please contact Barnstorm Theatre at admin@barnstorm.ie, or call us on 056 7751266.

Performances of Boy With a Suitcase will take place at the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny from the March 6 to 9.

Tickets are available online at watergatetheatre.com or by calling the Watergate Theatre box office on 056-7761674.