Romantics take note - Kilkenny exhibition on question of love opens Saturday

A Question Of Love opens on Saturday, February 9, in The Blackbird Gallery Kilkenny, bringing together the paintings, sculpture and photography of 40 of Ireland's best known artists.

A fascinating collection of works responding to the title of the show where each artwork is accompanied by a description of the creative process and inspiration behind each piece.

It’s an exceptionally insightful show for the viewer, visually engaging often times humorous and on occasion, tragic. Stories of love represented through various mediums. It is a celebration of their individuality and their love.