Kilkenny family company expands with New Holland

New Holland dealers Murphy Motors, Glenmore, Kilkenny are opening a new parts and sales outlet at Cillin Hill on the outskirts of the city in early April, allowing them to cover all Kilkenn, south Wexford and Glenmore.

Murphy Motors, a successful family business, have been part of the New Holland dealer network for 59 years, making them the oldest New Holland dealer in Ireland, with a large and loyal following in south Kilkenny, east Waterford and south west Wexford. Extending their coverage to south Wexford and Kilkenny means they will be able to develop their business in an area familiar to the staff at Murphy’s. It will also provide a local outlet for New Holland Agriculture products.

Dick Murphy and Bernadette Murphy, are looking forward to the new challenge. Dick said: “ Opening a new depot in Cillin Hill is hugely exciting and this further collaboration with New Holland fits well with our longer-term ambitions for Murphy Motors in taking the family business forward for the next generation”.

New Holland Business Director for the UK & Ireland, Pat Smith, says of both dealership expansions: “I’m very pleased to announce the opening of new outlets for Lyons and Burton’s and Murphy Motors. New Holland’s expansion efforts in Ireland aims to make sure we cover the territory and our large and loyal customer base in the most efficient possible way. We look forward to this exciting new chapter and are sure both dealers will continue to provide outstanding service to both their existing and new customer base”.

The New Holland network in Ireland includes 13 dealerships in 15 locations, evenly distributed across the country.

