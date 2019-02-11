Fancy a bit of romantic drama this Valentine's Weekend? Barn Owl Players Kilkenny will oblige

It is the season of love and romance, and to celebrate local theatre group Barn Owl Players are presenting Love Hearts two nights of drama and song which are sure to set hearts racing.



On Friday and Saturday they will be bringing monologues, duologues, and song to life in the historic Home Rule Club on John's Quay.

This is the groups second time to perform in the setting and they are delighted to be able to use a building steeped in Kilkenny history. “It is a beautiful setting, right in the centre of town and it is perfect location for us Barn Owls to perform in” says BOP member Mags Whitely “We have become well known for our variety theme nights, and always give audiences a great night of entertainment, hopefully this will be no exception!”.

The Home Rule Club is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, and is used for a variety of events throughout the year. To reflect the eclectic mix, Barn Owls will perform pieces from classic playwrights like Tennessee Williams, writers Emily Bronte, a modern twist on Shakespeare, and an original piece of work written by BOP member Tricia Hogan.

For something fun, different, but still romantic, head to the Home Rule Club at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. Tickets cost €10 and include a complimentary glass of bubbly. For more info email barn.owlers@gmail.com or find us on facebook.com/barnowlplayers



