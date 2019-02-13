28 arrests in Kilkenny during Operation Storm

Twenty eight arrests have been made so far today during Operation Storm.

The high profile operation is aimed at disrupting criminal activity and commenced at 7am this morning.

To date, 27 warrants have been executed, including 15 search warrants. Seven vehicles have also been seized, including two high powered vehicles, which are suspected to have been used in burglaries.

€32,000 worth of drugs, cannabis and cocaine has also been seized.

The operation is ongoing.