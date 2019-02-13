Breaking: Thirty people arrested in Kilkenny during Operation Storm
Thirty people were arrested today in Kilkenny during a high profile garda operation aimed at disrupting criminal activity in the city and county.
Since early morning there have been several raids and checkpoints as local gardaí, assisted by specialist units, carried out the operation.
16 persons have been arrested for crime offences including theft, criminal damage and possession of child pornography.
Two people remain in custody and are being questioned.
