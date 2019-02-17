Gas supply being restored in Kilkenny after major fault that affected homes and businesses

Gas Networks Ireland crews, in cooperation with Kilkenny County Council, continue works in Kilkenny this morning (Sunday, 17th February).

Natural gas supply is gradually being restored to all affected customers and this will continue over the course of today.

"Good progress was made yesterday and we hope to continue a steady rate of progress today. We are very grateful to the local community and in particular to the customers who have been directly affected, for their patience and understanding as our works continue."

Further updates to follow.