Contents of poker machine stolen from John Street pub
File pic
Opportunist criminals stole a quantity of cash from a poker machine in a busy John Street pub on Valentine's night.
The incident took place at the premises between 9pm and 11pm. A garda spokesperson outlined how three people entered the licensed premises and started playing poker and interfered with the lock and removed the contents of the machine.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 777 5000.
