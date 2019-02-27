Kilkenny crash victim transferred to Dublin hospital

A crash victim has been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin following a serious accident on the Kilkenny-Callan road last night and remains in a critical condition.

The crash happened between Ballymack and Lime Tree cross roads at around 9pm last night and is understood to have involved a car and a tractor/trailer.

Emergency services shut a stretch of the road pending an examination there this morning. It remains closed for the time being with diversions in place. Traffic travelling from Kilkenny to Callan/Clonmel will be redirected at Burnchurch. Traffic travelling from Callan/Clonmel to Kilkenny will be redirected at Ballymack Cross.