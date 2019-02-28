Fatal accident on Castlecomer - Kilkenny road

One person has died following an accident on the Castlecomer to Kilkenny road this morning, Thursday.

A man in his 30s who was on a motorcycle died following the collision with a lorry.

The accident occurred on the N76 Kilkenny Road, Castlecomer.

Gardaí closed the road while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Traffic diversions are in place. Coming from the Athy direction traffic is being diverted via Ballyragget; traffic from Kilkenny is diverted at Knocknadogue.

Updates to follow.