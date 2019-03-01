Taxback Group Kilkenny named as one of the best workplaces in Ireland for 4th consecutive year

The Taxback Group has been officially recognised as one of the Top 10 Best Workplaces for 2019!

The prestigious accolade was presented at the 17th annual Great Place to Work Best Workplaces in Ireland Awards in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin. This is The Taxback Group’s 4th consecutive year to be named as a top Irish workplace, which is assessed through Great Place to Work’s robust ‘Trust Index©’ employee survey and a thorough ‘Culture Audit©’ assessment of their policies and practices.

Speaking about the award, Group HR Director Brendan Ahearne said: “We are delighted to have retained the Great Place to Work recognition for the 4th year in a row. A special thanks to the Great Place to Work Team and the increased work from everyone at The Taxback Group throughout the past year. It is the staff who really provide that special ingredient to make this a truly Great Place To Work! While we continue to grow, adapt to the market, and bring on new staff, we are delighted that our terrific culture remains consistent.”

“With a record high of more than 2.28 million now employed in Ireland, and unemployment at 5.7%, we’re on the cusp of the oft-cited ‘full employment’. That might serve to explain why this year, the number of employees assessed by Great Place to Work in Ireland has more than doubled. They’ve given us a clear sense of their workplace experience and the workplace practices that Irish organisations of every size are putting in place to drive that experience.” said John Ryan, CEO of Great Place to Work® Ireland. “Today’s workplace is a partnership, creating the future in tandem. It’s inclusive and has diversity at its core. It’s a really exciting place to be, and I’d like to congratulate each and every organisation that has achieved the goal of creating truly sustainable, high trust workplaces all across Ireland. We all deserve a Great Place to Work: and now we can have it!”