Kilkenny company Modubuild open new regional offices in Amsterdam

Kilkenny headquartered Modular Construction Company, Modubuild have opened a brand new Regional office in Amsterdam Netherlands, to support their ongoing rapid expansion in the Benelux Region.

Ireland’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Mr. Kevin Kelly recently visited the brand new offices to officially mark the opening.

Modubuild have been very active in The Netherlands since 2015 having completed multiple projects for leading global information technology and Biotechnology companies in the country. The company plans to double its turnover in the Netherlands this year and will also use the Amsterdam office as local hub to support ongoing expansion across the Benelux Region.

Welcoming the announcement Ireland’s Ambassador to Netherlands Mr. Kevin Kelly said “It is great to see Irish Companies such as Modubuild expanding in the Netherlands and beyond. By opening this regional office Modubuild are showing that they are fully committed to further growth in this market and beyond.”

Richard Engelkes, Senior Market Advisor Construction Products and Services, Logistic/SCM at Enterprise Ireland said “Modubuild opening an office here on Dutch ground is a natural next step for the company whose impact in the market has gone from strength to strength, highlighting the Irish Advantage through their world class service offering.“

Modubuild Managing Director Kevin Brennan added “We are so excited to have our new Amsterdam office up and running. We have been extremely successful in the Netherlands over the past few years and this move will further drive our ambitious business growth plans in this region.”

Modubuild is an Irish owned Specialist Modular Construction company whose head office is located in Kilkenny. The company was founded by business partners Kevin Brennan and John Comerford. The company has also recently opened a state of the art off-site Modular Building manufacturing facility in Castlecomer, Ireland following a multi million euro investment. Modubuild is producing hi-tech Modular Buildings for Global Biopharmaceutical and Technology companies in the Castlecomer facility.

Modubuild has a large design, project management, project administration and engineering team working from their Kilkenny Headquarters.

Modubuild is undergoing a phase of rapid expansion across Europe having successfully completed multiple projects in countries such as Ireland, Netherlands, UK, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Finland and they have plans to enter further markets over the coming year.