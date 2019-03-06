Solidarity at sunset: Event at Kilkenny WWI memorial this evening

A 'Solidarity at Sunset' event has been organised this evening for people to show their support following the vandalism of the World War I memorial in Peace Park.

The fallen soldier statue was damaged with an object some time between Sunday and yesterday morning.

This evening's meeting will take place at 6pm. Organiser Donal Croghan, chairman of the Kilkenny Great War Committee, is calling on people to show up to make their feelings known.

"Speak with your feet and let those who did this despicable act see that we care," he says.

"Bring a battery candle light if you can. Thanks for all your kind words of support to the committee.Your city/Your memorial. I hope to see you there. Please share with your friends."

Gardaí are examining nearby CCTV footage as part of their investigations into the damaged monument. Anyone with any information can contact them on 056-7775000.