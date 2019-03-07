Tidy Towns Forum calls on Kilkenny communities to support National Spring Clean

Local community groups at the first Tidy Towns Forum for 2019 have pledged their support for the National Tidy Towns Spring Clean Campaign.

Forum members were informed that over 75 groups have already registered with An Táisce which clearly shows the commitment of local groups in keeping Kilkenny litter free. The Tidy Town representatives and guest speakers were happy to lend their support to this campaign and encourage more groups to register and participate in keeping Kilkenny litter free.

The forum facilitated three guest speakers namely Dearbhala Ledwidge, Heritage Officer, Kilkenny County Council who provided a presentation on the Local Authority Pollinator Award and gave advice to the Forum on how best to assist pollinators. Frank Stafford, A/ Senior Engineer who presented the recently adopted Waste Management Bye Laws, 2018 followed by Mags Whelan, Public Participation Network Co-ordinator who discussed the role of the PPN and put out a call for new Environmental Pillar members.

After, Mary Cashin, Acting Environmental Awareness Officer updated the forum on environmental awareness initiatives and provided the attendees with information on a number of issues.

For anyone wanting to participate in The National Spring Clean they can still register by calling National Spring Clean on 01-4002219 or visit the website at www.nationalsprinclean.org

All clean up groups registering with the National Spring Clean campaign receive a FREE clean-up kit comprising information, posters, colour coded refuse sacks for segregation of waste materials, protective gloves and high-vis vests. Groups registered with National Spring Clean are covered under a public liability insurance policy while engaged in clean-up activities for the duration of the campaign.

An Taisce encourages people taking part in ‘#springclean19’ activities to tell everyone about it. Post photos using the #SpringClean19 hashtag to your favourite social media platforms. You can tag the campaign on Twitter or Facebook using either the twitter handle @NationalSpringC, and on Instagram using the Campaign’s Instagram handle @nationalspringclean.

Kilkenny County Council also provides litter picking equipment on a loan basis to groups who register with National Spring Clean. Groups can avail of this additional litter picking equipment by contacting their Local Area Office or the Environment Section, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny on 056-7794470. Groups who require assistance with litter removal after their registered litter pick should contact the Environment Section, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny on 056-7794470.