Scam warning after man posing as plainclothes Garda called to home of elderly lady in Bagenalstown

A man posing as a plain clothed Garda called to the house of an elderly lady in Bagenalstown on Thursday, March 7 claiming he had found a sum of money outside her house.

He asked her if she would go inside and check if she was missing any money, when she refused the man left.

Nothing was stolen in this incident.

The Gardaí want to remind people to never let someone you do not know into your house without first seeing identification.