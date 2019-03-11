Final Kilkenny Energy Town information meeting tonight, Monday in Castlecomer

The final, free, hour-long meeting to explain Kilkenny LEADER Partnership’s €100,000 Kilkenny Energy Town competition runs at Castlecomer Hall tonight, Monday, at 7pm. It is hoped that interested communities and businesses will turn out in numbers for the final information session. Meetings have already taken place in Callan, Graignamagh and Mooncoin. To qualify, a town must have a population of at least 1,000 people. Formal expressions of interest are due before March 15 and the business plan submission cut-off is June 30. Award-winning energy experts, the 3 Counties Energy Agency, will provide groups with the technical back-up and support required.