Operation Transpawmation kicks off in Kilkenny

Hundreds of pet parents and four legged friends are expected to take part in Petmania’s Operation Transpawmation dog walk in Kilkenny.

The free event will take place in Castle Park, Kilkenny on Saturday (March 23). Registration begins at 2pm with the walk starting at 2.30pm.

Petmania’s experts will be on hand on the day providing free weight checks and body condition score checks for every dog that takes part. Each dog that has a weight check will go into Petmania’s draw to win a hamper of goodies including a free groom at their grooming studio along with receiving a booklet with tips on preventing obesity and keeping your dog healthy.

The Petmania Operation Transpawmation programme is currently running in Petmania Kilkenny until the end of March. Petmania are urging pet parents to avail of the free programme in any Petmania store with no appointment needed.

The programme educates pet parents on how they can look after their pet’s health and wellbeing. The aim of the Kilkenny dog walk is to get pet owners active with their dogs for a fun filled day. Exercise is vital for dogs, getting out for exercise occupies their mind and is great for both their mental and physical health.

With one in three Irish dogs being overweight, a nationwide survey by the specialist pet retailer of almost 500 respondents has revealed that it remains the number one issue for Ireland’s pets. The amount of exercise a pet needs depends on many factors such as age, breed and size but the average is estimated to be 45 minutes and just 40 per cent of Irish dogs are receiving this.

It is recommended that pets are weighed every three months. 6% of Irish people have never weighed their pet, and 21% have not weighed their pets in the last 12 months.

On average a dog should get 45 minutes exercise a day. 18% of Irish people give their dog just half the recommended amount with up to 20 minutes of exercise daily and only 40% of dogs receive the recommended amount.

Managing portion size is key to pets maintaining a healthy weight, however 33% of Irish pet owners free pour their pets food. This approach may result in over feeding causing excessive weight gain.

Petmania are urging pet parents of dogs and cats to understand the health impacts linked to being overweight. It can significantly shorten life expectancy and increase the risk of developing diseases such as Type 2 Diabetes, heart and respiratory illness or osteoarthritis.

The Petmania store in Kilkenny located in Kilkenny Retail Park.

For more information see www.petmania.ie



