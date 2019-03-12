Kilkenny - Get tickets for Titanic before it’s too late!

Members of Kilkenny Musical Society performed an extract from their upcoming musical Titanic at the launch on Monday night.

Those present were left in no doubt that Titanic is going to be a very special production when it hits the boards of the Watergate on April 7.

Director, Ciaran Mooney, said he was astounded by the talent and enthusiasm of the group.

The 50 plus strong cast have been hard at work since January and are putting the final touches to the piece. It is probably one of the strongest casts ever assembled in Kilkenny.

Michael Hayes, who won the Best Actor award at AIMS for Michael Collins, returns as Captain E J Smith.

White Star Line owner Bruce Ismay is played by Ciaran Dunphy.

The Harland and Wolff Architect Thomas Andrews is played by Kevin Reade.

The escapades of key Titanic Officers Willam Murdoch (Declan Taylor), Frederick Barrett (Eoghan Fingleton), Harold Bride (John Coss), Henry Etches (David Doyle), Officer Pitman (Ricky Walsh) and Charles Lightoller (Aidan O’Dwyer) are all covered in the production.

Many of the iconic passengers well known from the Titanic story are all there. Brendan Corcoran and Sarah Brennan play Mr and Mrs Edgar Beane.

They are second class passengers but Alice Beane would certainly have notions of rubbing shoulders with the first class.

Tony Murray and Claire Henriques play Isidor and Ida Strauss. Ida refused to get into one of the lifeboats instead insisting on staying with her husband.

Reputedly they sat on a pair of deck chairs Mrs Strauss saying: “We have lived together for many years. Where you go I go”. They were both lost in the disaster. The story of millionaire Benjamin Guggennheim (Martin Phelan) and his mistress Madame Aubert (Zoe Parle) is also covered. Also in the first class are Lady Caroline Neville (Laura Mc Carthy) and Charlotte Cardoza (Maeve Tierney).

And then there were the third class passengers setting out for a new life in America many of them Irish who embarked the Titanic in Cobh.

The Musical concentrates on four main characters here – the three Kates (“it’s not fate it’s Irish”) played by Nicola Brennan, Aisling Geoghegan and Marian Gaffney and a handsome Irishman Jim Farrell.

These were real people and all the girls survived the tragedy due in no small way to the heroic efforts of Jim Farrell, played by Kevin Tynan, who challenged Titanic crew members to allow the girls access to the lifeboats.

Many of the other characters – there are almost 40 of these - are played by ensemble members. Add in a terrific design by Kilkenny based John O’Donoghue, a 12 piece band under the direction of Emer Hartnett then the ingredients are all there for a fantastic night’s entertainment at the Watergate. Booking is already extremely heavy and “Titanic” is sure to sell out well before opening night as was the case with “Sister Act” last year. You have been warned! Booking at the Watergate Theatre on 056-7761674 or on line at www.watergatetheatre.com

