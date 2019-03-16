Relay for Life 2019 in Kilkenny

The community of Skeoughvosteen have come together again in 2019 to promote and support the positive work of the Irish Cancer Society, in the format of Relay for Life Kilkenny 2019.



Teamwork makes the dream work and “Team Skeoughvosteen Alert” is up and active again this year.



Last year, through the generosity of this community our team donated €4,600 to the Irish Cancer Society. This money was used to provide free home-based night nurse services in Kilkenny and Carlow to those who needed end of life care.



Funding was also given to cancer research, cancer prevention programmes and free phone cancer nurseline which is staffed by specially trained cancer nurses.



This year Relay for Life Kilkenny will happen over a 24 hour period at the Rugby Club Kilkenny on July 20 and 21.

Similar to last year, Team Skeoughvosteen Alert have agreed to provide a hospitality service at the venue through the 24 hours, running a sweet shop, coffee dock and cancer carers reception.



We would love to hear from anybody in the community who is interested in joining us on this journey.

The role we have taken on is very labour intensive, so any offer of people power, time, baking or donations would be really welcome.



Contact any of the team members below or ring 087 3153427 and get Ready to Relay.

Julia Murphy, Caithlin Brennan, Margaret Ryan, Mary T. Dalton, Kathleen Carroll, Ann O’Grady, Mary Meany, Mary O’Neill, Bernie Cleere, Bridie Lennon, Mary Cullen, Catherine Murphy, Joan Kelly, Julie Carroll, Brighid Cushen, Alice Power-Murphy, Peter Chap Cleere.