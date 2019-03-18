Nicholas Mosse to launch the 13th volume of its historical journal In the Shadow of the Steeple on Friday in Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny

One of the highlights of the literary, historical and cultural life of kilkrnny will be held on Friday when Dúchas (Tullaherin Heritage Society) is to publish the 13th volume of its historical journal In the Shadow of the Steeple.

The launch will be performed by Nicholas Mosse in Bennettsbridge Community Centre on Friday at 8pm. All are welcome to come along.

Topics covered in this edition will include the War of Independence experiences of Thomastown native Tom Ryan; World War I in Thomastown and Tullaherin; The ‘Emergency’ in Bennettsbridge; new research of the painter Mildred Anne Butler; gravestone inscriptions for Dungarvan old cemetery; the Protestant community in Thomastown in the 20th century; the Langrishe family of Knocktopher; handball in Kilfane and hurling in Bennettsbridge; the restoration of the pipe organ in Thomastown Catholic church; compensation claims in the aftermath of the Civil War in south Kilkenny; Bennettsbridge shop owners; the World War I career of Private Michael Doyle of Kilfane; the Kirwans of Goresbridge; Henry Flood of Farmley; Bennettsbridge Garda barracks; Kilfane House and Snowhill House, near Slieverue and more.