Giants of Irish comedy confirmed for Kilkenny's Cat Laughs in 25th year

The Kilkenny Cat Laughs Comedy Festival is back for its silver jubilee and is shaping up to be one of the most exciting line-ups ever, with a smorgasbord of quality Irish and international comics confirmed for the June Bank Holiday weekend.

The full programme is now live and tickets on sale at www.thecatlaughs.com. Highlights for the 25th anniversary of the festival will see comedy giants Tommy Tiernan, Dylan Moran, Dara O’Briain, Alison Spittle, David O’ Doherty, Jason Byrne, Joanne McNally and Ed Byrne gracing the Cat Laughs stage. There is an abundance list of Irish talent including Neil Delamere, Barry Murphy, Karl Spain, Andrew Maxwell, Eleanor Tiernan, Colm O’Regan, Chris Kent, Colin Murphy, Kevin McGahern, Fred Cooke, Julie Jay, Gearoid Farrelly and many more.

There's also an impressive international line up with The Mash Reports’ Nish Kumar, Live At the Apollo’s Angela Barnes, Edinburgh comedy award winner Rose Mattafeo, everyone’s favourite curmudgeon Rich Hall, Never Mind the Buzzcocks’ Phill Jupitus, QI’s Alan Davies, Mock The Week’s Zoe Lyons, and Lucy Porter, Jena Friedman, Fred MacAuley, Jo Caulfield, Comedians Comedy Award winner in Edinburgh Lou Sanders, Rosie Jones, Sam Campbell, Jamali Maddix and Glasgow’s new rising star Larry Dean.

The weird and wonderful STRAY is back with returning Barry Award Nominees The Bear Pack, improv performers of a near-divine level of inspiration. STRAY will also see the return of the much loved Soho Theatre, London’s most vibrant venue for new theatre, comedy and cabaret featuring an eclectic mix of acts including hip hop maestro Abandoman, the dragtasic La Gateaux Chocolat, Cabaret Queens Kiri Pritchard, Desiree Burch, Lucy Pearman, Jayde Adams and the fabulous AMusical.

After the success of their sold out Vicar Street debut, Dreamgun Film Reads will present their skewed, joke-stuffed and wholly unrehearsed take on cinematic classics. There's also Karl Spain’s Hilarious Walking Tour, The Adam Hills Chat Show (you never know who will drop by!), the much-loved Improv Allstars and a double-header show with online sensations Tony Cantwell and Mawaan Rizwan.

Tickets are on sale now from www.thecatlaughs.com.