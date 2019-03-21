Large turnout at Rothe House for leading entrepreneur

There was a large turnout at Rothe House recently for a celebration to mark International Women’s Day.

Event organiser, Ella Dunphy, President of IPAV, the Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers said it was important to mark the achievements of women in their many different walks of life. She paid tribute to guest of honour, entrepreneur Mary Ann O’Brien former owner of Lily O’Brien chocolates & founder of the Jack & Jill Foundation.

Ms Dunphy said it was important to reflect and remember, but also to celebrate and acknowledge ‘the unmeasured things we do every day in our roles as mothers, wives, daughters, minders, carers, mentors to mention but a few, all of which are carried out while balancing busy careers and dealing with the challenges faced while doing so.

The proceeds of the event are being donated by IPAV’s President to the Jack and Jill Foundation to support respite care for families of children up to the age of five with severe intellectual and physical developmental delay.