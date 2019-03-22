EXCLUSIVE - Kilkenny tenor Ronan Tynan is coming home!!!!!!

After an absence of many years, Kilkenny's internationally renowned tenor, Dr Ronan Tynan is coming home to play a concert. He is the headline act for a series of concerts at Ballykeeffe amphitheatre this summer.

The double amputee medical doctor whose life story is the thing of fairytales is a huge star in the US and recently sang at the funeral of former US president, George Bush senior. The Johnstown native will play the award winning outdoor venue on Saturday, August 10. Tickets available from eventbrite.ie

For many The Villagers will be a huge draw and they are on stage July 20. This indie folk group are magical live.

The Kilmanagh venue will also host the legendary Finbar Furey as well as Irish rockers The Stunning while 2019 will see the return of Monaghan’s Marty Mone, following a hugely successful gig last year.

Another new addition to the bill, the Amphitheatre will play host to the critically-acclaimed Chasing Abbey, a rising Dublin three-piece with a unique urban pop sound.

Also on the programme are the instantly recognisable traditional Irish band, Altan, who have recently released a brand new album, while the iconic Aslan will round off a bumper season with favourites from their much-loved repertoire spanning 25 years.

The ever-popular Chapterhouse Theatre Company will return with an open-air production of Shakespearean classic A Midsummer Night’s Dream for what’s set to be a magical evening under

the stars.

Nestled at the foot of the old Ballykeeffe Quarry, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, which is run entirely by

volunteers, brings the authentic atmosphere of an open-air Italian theatre to the quaint Kilkenny

countryside.

Programme

Fri 21 st June: Chapterhouse Theatre Company presents ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Sat 29 th June: Marty Mone

Sat 6 th July: Finbar Furey

Sat 20 th July: Villagers

Sat 3 rd August: The Stunning

Sat 10 th August: Ronan Tynan

Sat 17 th August: Chasing Abbey

Sat 24 th August: Altan

Sat 31 st August: Aslan