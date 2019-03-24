Kilkenny dancer John Nolan wins Dancing with the Stars with Mairead Ronan

A Kilkenny professional dancer has won Dancing with the Stars Ireland this evening.

John Nolan accompanied celebrity Mairead Ronan in the Irish version of the hit international show this year.

After 12 weeks of televised competition the couple took to the floor with three dances tonight, Sunday.

They scored 29 for their first dance, the Charleston, 30 for their second dance, a contemporary routine, and 30 for their final showdance.

John Nolan is an Irish national ballroom and showdance champion. He is now the first male professional dancer to win the show in Ireland.

Last year he partnered celebrity dancer Deirdre O'Kane, reaching the final of the competition. In 2017 he made it to week eight with news reporter Theresa Mannion.